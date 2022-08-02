Airbnb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 59,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average volume of 48,311 call options.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. 279,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,376.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

