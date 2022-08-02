Aire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,071 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

