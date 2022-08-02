Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.31

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of LON:AAEV opened at GBX 123 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.73. The company has a market cap of £110.90 million and a PE ratio of 522.92.
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
Read More
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.