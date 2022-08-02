Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.31

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:AAEV opened at GBX 123 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.73. The company has a market cap of £110.90 million and a PE ratio of 522.92.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.