Alchemix Trading Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.50 or 0.00151863 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $53.00 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,371.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00129229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,667,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,222 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.