Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 11,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 139,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

