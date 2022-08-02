Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.