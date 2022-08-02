Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hovde Group currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

