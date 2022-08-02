Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 22,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 1,107,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,663. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $381,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

