Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $434,700.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $434,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of ALHC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 397,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.