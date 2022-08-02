Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s current price.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Allbirds by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 835,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,398,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

