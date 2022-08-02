Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.06. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $108.99 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

