Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 989.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

