Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 4.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 2,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

