Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 4.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 2,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

