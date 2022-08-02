AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

AWF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 128,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 99,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

