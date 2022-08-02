AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
AWF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 128,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.63.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
