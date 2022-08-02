AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 243,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

