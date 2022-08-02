Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UNGet Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$32.03 and a twelve month high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

Insider Activity at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60. In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark acquired 7,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

