Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.78.
Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$32.03 and a twelve month high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
