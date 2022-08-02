Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Rafael Amado Sells 2,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 2,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $23,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 540,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Rafael Amado sold 2,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $22,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Rafael Amado sold 2,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 1,291,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,587. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.55. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.