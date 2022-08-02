Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

