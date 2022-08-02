Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,097,000 after buying an additional 116,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

