Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $191-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.63 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Alteryx stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 1,455,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.74. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

