Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.63.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:ARR traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 24.78 and a current ratio of 24.78. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$233.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.60.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

