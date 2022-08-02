AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 59,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 6.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.59. 38,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.