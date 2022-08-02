AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 59,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 6.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.
Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
