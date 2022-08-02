AM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

