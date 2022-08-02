AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,907. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

