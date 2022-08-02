AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

REAL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $218.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

