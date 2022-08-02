Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.45.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

