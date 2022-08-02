Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

