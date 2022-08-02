Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.45.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $135.39 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
