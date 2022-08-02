AMERCO (UHAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.
AMERCO Price Performance
Shares of UHAL stock opened at $528.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.27. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERCO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
