AMERCO (UHAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $528.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.27. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AMERCO by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

