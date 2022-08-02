Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

AMRC traded up $6.24 on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. 18,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

