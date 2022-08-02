American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $23.05 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 2.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.11. 10,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

