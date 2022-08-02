American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $40.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $40,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. 32,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

