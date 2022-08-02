American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Invests $13.53 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 1.6% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.04. 11,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,111. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.