American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,651,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,721,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 44,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.