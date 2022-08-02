American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.63. 1,678,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,639. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

