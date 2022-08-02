American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Tower alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,639. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.