Americana Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 8,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day moving average is $284.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

