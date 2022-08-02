Americana Partners LLC Invests $460,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

AMGN opened at $245.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

