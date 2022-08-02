Americana Partners LLC Invests $536,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 113,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

