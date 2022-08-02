Americana Partners LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.