Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 184,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,493 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

