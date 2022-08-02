Americana Partners LLC Purchases 6,055 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.67. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

