Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $145.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

