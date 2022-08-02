AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.46-$5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.46-5.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.70.

AME stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,223. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

