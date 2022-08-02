Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 11,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,372. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660,985 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
