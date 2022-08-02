Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 1,824,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,957. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

