Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 123,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.63. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amyris by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 356,262 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amyris by 3,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 270,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 255,928 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.