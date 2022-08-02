Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Target Price at $11.28

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

CTSDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

