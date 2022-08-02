Analysts Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target at $52.44

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.11.
RXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %
RXDX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.57. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $9,440,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
