Analysts Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target at $52.44

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.11.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

RXDX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.57. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $9,440,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.