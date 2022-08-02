Analysts Set Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target at $432.50

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($438.14) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $229.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.75.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

