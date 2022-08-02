Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT at $295.75

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.58) to GBX 354 ($4.34) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.28) to GBX 319 ($3.91) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Trainline has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $3.64.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

